Man who escaped police gunfire in 2003 robbery now accused of escaping work release

Waterloo police sealed off the 3 Star Mart convenience store after capturing two robbers in the act on May 12, 2003. The alleged thieves were armed with a knife, and officers fired their weapons after confronting them. No one was injured.

 Courier file photo

WATERLOO -- Authorities are seeking a man who fled from a work release program while serving time for a 2003 knife-point robbery in Waterloo that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Corrections officials said Andrew Lee Stephens, 39, failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on Monday. He had served time in prison for a charge of first-degree robbery and was placed on work release on July 26.

Stephens is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing about 270 pounds.

Authorities allege Stephens grabbed cash from a Kum and Go convenience store on May 12, 2003, and about an hour later he and another man were at the 3 Star Mart, 127 Jefferson St., threatening a clerk with knives.

Police were tipped off to the 3 Star Mart robbery and arrived as the assailants started to exit. The accomplice, Willie Carl Jackson, allegedly threw his knife, and they both rushed back inside as police fired.

No one was injured. One bullet struck a door to the men's room near the hallway between the store and the neighboring Burger King, and a second shot hit the glass door near the restaurant entrance. 

Stephens and Jackson and Stephens were detained a short time later.

Stephens later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

