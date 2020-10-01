Man who died in Waterloo club shooting survived June shooting tied to separate after-hours club

WATERLOO -- Months before he was shot and killed at an unlicensed private club early Saturday, Da’Curious (Dacarious) T. Burkett was shot and injured outside an unlicensed after-hours club.

Burkett, 22, died last weekend of injuries when gunfire broke out during a birthday party inside the motorcycle club hangout at 501 W. Fourth St. The Saturday shooting also claimed the life of Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, and left six others with bullet wounds.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and police continue to investigate.

Police records show that Burkett was one of several people injured in a string of shootings over the span of two summer weekends, violence police said was connected to parties at a former auto body shop at 114 Edwards St.

Burkett showed up at the UnityPoint-Allen Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound at about 11:50 p.m. June 12, and police tracked the shooting to the area of Edwards Street and Logan Avenue.

He wouldn't be the only person to be injured by gunfire in that area.

Hours later, at 3:47 a.m. June 13, a 27-year-old man showed up at an emergency room with a bullet wound from a shooting in the 100 block of Edwards Street.

