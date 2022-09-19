 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who died after crashing car into tree identified

WATERLOO — Police have identified the person killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday.

Detarius Montrell Matlock, age 34, was found dead in his car after crashing into a tree on the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

