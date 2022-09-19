Man who died after crashing car into tree identified

WATERLOO — Police have identified the person killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday.
Detarius Montrell Matlock, age 34, was found dead in his car after crashing into a tree on the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Jade Colvin
Fredrick Workman
Benjamin Roseland
Erin Pospisil
Marc Allen
Eugene Martin
John Gosch
Kimberly Doss
Colleen Simpson
Xavior Harrelson
Fatima Conteh
Daniela Vera-Ortega
Xerxes Blaesing
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.