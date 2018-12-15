WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is seeking separate trials on charges that he robbed convenience stores and sometimes sexually assaulted the clerks.
Attorneys for Jamar Ronod Wise, 26, argue that jurors wouldn’t be able to keep the evidence straight as to what evidence relates to which crimes --- he’s charged with eight offenses, including robbery, assault and sex abuse offenses, in four holdups in Waterloo stores in January and February 2018.
The defense also said Wise would face the danger of unfair prejudice if all of the cases were tried together.
On Thursday, his attorneys and prosecutors briefly argued the matter in front of District Court Judge Linda Fangman.
Prosecutors are challenging the request saying all of the crimes followed a similar pattern. All happened at the same time of day while women were working alone with no customers present, and all involved the robber demanding money, assaulting the clerk and then directing them to a back room or restroom while he fled.
Court records indicate that during one of the robberies, Wise pulled the female clerk by the hair, groped her and started pulling down her pants. In another robbery, he knocked the clerk unconscious, pulled down her pants and fondled her, records state.
Judge Fangman will issue a ruling at a later date, and trial has been tentatively set for January.
Wise was arrested in March after he was allegedly seen casing the YesWay store on San Marnan Drive.
