WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo man who has allegedly been on the run for more than five years in connection with a 2013 shooting.
Officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Willie Douglas Guyton Jr. last week and found him cleaning his vehicle at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street on Friday, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Guyton, 48, was arrested on warrants for willful injury causing bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon and going armed. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a 2012 operating while intoxicated case.
According to police, the shooting victim, Carlos Fontez Calhoun, was at a friend’s house at 26 Ricker St. around 3:35 p.m. on June 23, 2013, when someone opened fire on the house.
Calhoun suffered injuries to a wrist, a shoulder and his head, mostly from bullet fragments and debris, police said. He was treated at Covenant Medical Center.
Witnesses reported seeing Guyton outside the house before the shooting, according to police.
