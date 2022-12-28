Man wanted following fatal pursuit has been detained

KENSETT -- A West Union man wanted following a September police pursuit that ended in a crash that killed his son has been arrested.

Curtis Allen Williams, 38, was detained Wednesday in Kensett, a town of 257 north of Mason City near the Minnesota border, according to authorities. As of Wednesday night, he was in the Worth County Jail in Northwood.

Details of the arrest weren’t immediately available.

Court records show Williams is wanted on a Fayette County parole violation warrant stemming from a 2012 kidnapping case and a Winneshiek County bench warrant for allegedly missing a court date for a July operating while intoxicated charge there.

Last week, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Authorities said Williams was on parole Sept. 26 when he allegedly led a Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy on a 100-mph chase. The pursuit ended in a crash on a U.S. Highway 63 off ramp near New Hampton, and the collision claimed the life of his son, 18-year-old Jaxon Williams of Decorah.

Court records indicate authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, and a blood sample was sent for testing.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Only days following the collision, on Oct. 1, Williams was allegedly at a West Union bar where staff called police to have him removed from the establishment because he was intoxicated and had difficulty walking, according to court records.

