WATERLOO – An Evansdale man who was let out of jail was rearrested when he allegedly tried to use the jail’s inmate trust account to pay his cell phone bill.
According to court records, Jamal Depriest Holmes Jr., 20, was issued a check for $150 when he was released from the Black Hawk County Jail on May 9 to cover the balance of his commissary account. He apparently cashed the check on May 17.
A sheriff’s office accountant later found that bank routing information, like that found on the bottom of the jail check, was used to pay Holmes’ $115 cell phone bill.
Holmes was arrested June 30 for forgery in connection with the phone bill payment. He was released from jail pending trial after posting bond.
