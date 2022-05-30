Man treated Sunday night for non-life threatening gunshot wounds in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A man was treated for non-life threating gunshot wounds Sunday evening at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, according to Lt. Steve Bose.
Police responded to a 6:53 p.m. call for shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue, said Bose. The man was transported by a private vehicle for his injuries.
Police found spent shell cases, said Bose.
He said the case is still under investigation and could provide no additional details.
Two men were shot in the incident in the 700 block of West First Street, one of whom later died.