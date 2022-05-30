 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man treated Sunday night for non-life threatening gunshot wounds in Waterloo

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A man was treated for non-life threating gunshot wounds Sunday evening at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, according to Lt. Steve Bose.

Police responded to a 6:53 p.m. call for shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue, said Bose. The man was transported by a private vehicle for his injuries.

Police found spent shell cases, said Bose.

He said the case is still under investigation and could provide no additional details. 

