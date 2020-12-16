Man taken to the hospital with cuts following morning argument in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital with cuts following a Wednesday morning argument in Waterloo.
Police and paramedics were called to the area of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue around 4:20 a.m. and found a man with lacerations to his chest, according to police. He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, and officers said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in the case.
