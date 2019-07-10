WATERLOO – A driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning chase through two cities that ended in a crash in rural Black Hawk County.
The name and condition of the fleeing driver weren't immediately available, but police said charges are pending.
You have free articles remaining.
The pursuit started when a Waterloo patrol officer attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding and a burned-out brake light in the 500 block of Newton Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The motorist fled down Broadway Street and continued on Franklin Street, eventually making it to Evansdale on Lafayette Road and headed north up Elk Run Road. From there, the chase headed east on Donald Street until the vehicle left the roadway and crashed at Donald and Pilot Grove Road around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.