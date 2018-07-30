Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a stabbing at a Waterloo nightclub over the weekend.

According to police, Rashied Scott, 26, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in a private vehicle with a stab wound to his chest around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.

Officers determined the stabbing happened during a fight at New World Lounge, 504 Riehl St. Police said Scott’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

