WATERLOO – Police are investigating a stabbing at a Waterloo nightclub over the weekend.
According to police, Rashied Scott, 26, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in a private vehicle with a stab wound to his chest around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.
Officers determined the stabbing happened during a fight at New World Lounge, 504 Riehl St. Police said Scott’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
