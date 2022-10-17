 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man stabbed during alleged domestic assault arrested

WATERLOO — A man who was stabbed on Friday night has been arrested for domestic violence.

Waterloo police arrested John Thompson Smith IV, 42, on Sunday for second-offense domestic assault after he was released from the hospital. Bond was set at $2,000.

According to police, Smith was assaulting a woman in a bedroom at 510 Fowler St. around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. The son heard the commotion, kicked open the door, and stabbed Smith, police said.

Paramedics took Smith to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, where he was treated.

The son wasn’t charged in the incident.

Smith has a prior domestic assault conviction from a 2010 incident, according to court records. He is also on unsupervised probation for assault for allegedly punching another woman in the face in May 2022, records state.

