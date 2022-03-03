Man sought on charges in fatal Waterloo shooting returned to Iowa

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man sought on weapons charges in a 2021 fatal shooting has been returned to Iowa.

Marcus Robert Sykes, 26, was booked at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Waterloo police have been looking for Sykes for charges of felon on possession of a firearm in the investigation into the May 15, 2021, shooting death of 23-year-old Dayton Lee Matlock.

Matlock was found dead when police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Sykes was on supervised release after serving prison time for federal weapons charges from an April 2015 traffic stop. He allegedly disappeared following the Grant Avenue shooting, and federal authorities issued a warrant for violating supervised release.

Court records show that Sykes was detained in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10.

He was returned to Iowa on Tuesday and appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on the warrant. A supervised release hearing is scheduled for later this month.

