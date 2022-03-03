 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man sought on charges in fatal Waterloo shooting returned to Iowa

  • 0
051521jr-homicide-grant

Police document the scene in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue where one man died and two women were injured in a shooting early Saturday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man sought on weapons charges in a 2021 fatal shooting has been returned to Iowa.

Marcus Robert Sykes, 26, was booked at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marcus Robert Sykes

Marcus Robert Sykes: 

Police seek man on gun charge in connection with May homicide

Waterloo police have been looking for Sykes for charges of felon on possession of a firearm in the investigation into the May 15, 2021, shooting death of 23-year-old Dayton Lee Matlock.

Matlock was found dead when police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Sykes was on supervised release after serving prison time for federal weapons charges from an April 2015 traffic stop. He allegedly disappeared following the Grant Avenue shooting, and federal authorities issued a warrant for violating supervised release.

Court records show that Sykes was detained in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10.

People are also reading…

He was returned to Iowa on Tuesday and appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on the warrant. A supervised release hearing is scheduled for later this month.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Space junk on a collision course with the moon on March 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News