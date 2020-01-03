{{featured_button_text}}

DIKE – Grundy County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a series of home and vehicle break-ins.

Deputies identified the suspect as 20-year-old Kameron Mannen Powell Silkkink. He is a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds and may be in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.

Authorities said he is wanted for second-degree burglary.

.Anyone with information should contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

