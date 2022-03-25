 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sought in 2021 fatal shooting sent back to prison

A soda bottle and other items mark the spot where a man was found dead in an alley next to 1408 Grant Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A federal judge has sent a Waterloo man sought in a May fatal shooting back to prison on unrelated gun charges.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Judge Linda Reade sentenced Marcus Robert Sykes, 26, to prison for 11 months for allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release.

Marcus Robert Sykes

Marcus Robert Sykes: 

Police seek man on gun charge in connection with May homicide

He allegedly broke release rules by missing probation appointments, failing to participate in drug testing, changing his address without notifying authorities and traveling without permission.

Authorities said Sykes was on supervised release after serving time for firearms charges when he accused of possessing a gun in connection with the May 15 shooting of Dayton Matlock-Buss in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue.

He disappeared from the Waterloo following the shooting and was detained in Wisconsin in January.

Sykes has yet to appear in state court in the shooting case.

