WATERLOO – Authorities are looking for a Waterloo man who allegedly fled a halfway house where he was serving time for domestic violence.
Demon Deonte Daniels, 29, failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Facility on Tuesday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Daniels was convicted of third-offense domestic assault and transferred to work release on Monday. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 202 pounds.
Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call authorities.
