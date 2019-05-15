{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a stabbing after a Waterloo man showed up at the hospital early Tuesday.

Ronald Nesbit, 61, arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with cuts to his left arm, face and head around 5:45 a.m. His injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.

Nesbit told police he was attacked by three men in the 800 block of Fowler Street and realized he was bleeding after the fight.

No arrested have been made in the incident.

