 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO – A man who was found with a gunshot wound in a Waterloo apartment early Friday morning has died.

Alejandro Franco, 32, died Saturday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to Waterloo police.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in an apartment at 824 W. Eight St.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

