Man shot in the neck at lemonade stand, one of two shot overnight

WATERLOO — One person was shot in the neck at a children’s lemonade stand late Monday, one of two shootings overnight and the latest in a string of gun violence from the Memorial Day weekend.

Another person was shot in an apparent gun battle in a nightclub parking lot, also on Monday night.

Both victims were undergoing treatment for their injuries as of Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made in the attacks.

Police said a man was at a lemonade stand in the area of West Fourth and Grant streets around 8:50 p.m. Monday when a masked man walked up behind him and fired. Children were present during the shooting, police said.

The victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to the neck, and officers administered live-saving measures until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.

He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment, police said.

Hours later, at about 10:55 p.m., patrol officers heard gunfire in the area of Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., when they heard gunshots. A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he is expected to survive, police said. Officers found multiple spent shell casings in the area coming from more than one weapon, investigators said. Authorities also seized a handgun found at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the overnight shootings.

Over the weekend, police were also called to a homicide at 734 W. First Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. In that case, one man was killed and another man was injured. The identities and further details weren't available.

Then around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, man was shot and injured in the area of Boston Avenue and East Louise Street. Officers believe the shooting happened outside, and the victim was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

Police were also called to a report of gunfire in the area of Logan Avenue and Conger Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, and police collected spent shell casings at the scene.

All of the incidents remain under investigation. Police said it is too early to tell if any of the crimes are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

