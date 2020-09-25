 Skip to main content
Man shot in the ankle overnight in Waterloo
breaking top story

WATERLOO – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Waterloo.

Details weren’t available, but police said a patrol officer found the victim outside a liquor store in the area of West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

The man had a gunshot wound to his ankle, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to officers.

