WATERLOO -- A man was shot in the leg Sunday morning and had other injuries, but refused to tell police who was responsible, according to Waterloo Police.
Officers were called to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting victim.
They found Depre Donniques Owens, 27, with a gunshot wound to his inner left thigh, as well as unspecified injuries to his right rib cage, left shoulder and lip.
Police say Owens was uncooperative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.