WATERLOO -- A man was shot in the leg Sunday morning and had other injuries, but refused to tell police who was responsible, according to Waterloo Police.

Officers were called to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting victim.

They found Depre Donniques Owens, 27, with a gunshot wound to his inner left thigh, as well as unspecified injuries to his right rib cage, left shoulder and lip.

Police say Owens was uncooperative.

