 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in leg on West Third Street Wednesday afternoon expected to survive
0 comments
featured

Man shot in leg on West Third Street Wednesday afternoon expected to survive

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon after a fight escalated on West Third Street, police and witnesses say, affecting residents of two apartment complexes.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from the area of West Third and Randolph streets in Waterloo.

Waterloo police investigate overnight robbery

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the man was shot "at least once in the leg," but was conscious and alert when medics arrived.

The shooting allegedly happened in the parking lot near 709 W. Third St. around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and also involved the building across the street, at 624-628 W. Third St., Fitzgerald said.

"It emanated from the parking lot area here and spilled over to the other complex," he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo man arrested following argument at credit union

The man's sister, who lives next to the parking lot where police say the shooting took place and asked that her name be used, said her brother was involved in a fight and someone drew a gun. She said he would survive his injury, revealing a bullet wound scar to her own leg.

"We are survivors," she said.

Neighbors from the area bemoaned it wasn't the first shots fired call of the day in the area.

Man arrested for taking girlfriend's car, leaving her stranded in Waterloo

Police initially roped off a large area encompassing both buildings and took photos of markers along West Third Street near Randolph Street.

Fitzgerald said police continue to investigate. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Just $1 for 6 months for a Courier digital subscription
0 comments
0
4
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Waterloo Rowing Club on the Cedar River

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News