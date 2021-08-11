Man shot in leg on West Third Street Wednesday afternoon expected to survive

WATERLOO -- A man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon after a fight escalated on West Third Street, police and witnesses say, affecting residents of two apartment complexes.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from the area of West Third and Randolph streets in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the man was shot "at least once in the leg," but was conscious and alert when medics arrived.

The shooting allegedly happened in the parking lot near 709 W. Third St. around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and also involved the building across the street, at 624-628 W. Third St., Fitzgerald said.

"It emanated from the parking lot area here and spilled over to the other complex," he said.

The man's sister, who lives next to the parking lot where police say the shooting took place and asked that her name be used, said her brother was involved in a fight and someone drew a gun. She said he would survive his injury, revealing a bullet wound scar to her own leg.

"We are survivors," she said.

Neighbors from the area bemoaned it wasn't the first shots fired call of the day in the area.