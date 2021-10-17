 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Man shot in leg after East Fourth Street shooting Saturday, car struck Sunday

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A man was shot in the leg during one of two shooting incidents Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The gunshotvictim, who was not identified, went to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with a minor leg wound after a call came in about shots fired at 2751 E. Fourth St., according to Waterloo Police.

Shell casings found after Florence St. shots-fired call

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the residential area, police said.

No other injuries or damage were reported, but officers found shell casings in the area, police said.

Then, just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the residential area of West Sixth Street and Grant Avenue for another report of shots being fired.

WATCH NOW: County Attorney's Office clears police in April officer-involved shooting

Police found one passenger car was struck by gunfire as well as shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning in either shooting.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News