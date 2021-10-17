Man shot in leg after East Fourth Street shooting Saturday, car struck Sunday

WATERLOO — A man was shot in the leg during one of two shooting incidents Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The gunshotvictim, who was not identified, went to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with a minor leg wound after a call came in about shots fired at 2751 E. Fourth St., according to Waterloo Police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the residential area, police said.

No other injuries or damage were reported, but officers found shell casings in the area, police said.

Then, just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the residential area of West Sixth Street and Grant Avenue for another report of shots being fired.

Police found one passenger car was struck by gunfire as well as shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning in either shooting.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.