Man shot in face in Waterloo, expected to survive

WATERLOO -- A man who was shot in the face in Waterloo on Friday afternoon is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers and paramedics were called to the alley behind the 900 block of West Fifth Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday and found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators found spent shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

