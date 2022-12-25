Man shot in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO – A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve downtown.

Waterloo Police were dispatched ar around 2 p.m. to Toland Avenue on reports of shots being fired. An ambulance also was dispatched to the scene. On arriving, officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back. According to Waterloo Police Sgt. Melissa Ludwig, the wound was self-inflicted.