Man shot in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO – A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve downtown.
Waterloo Police were dispatched ar around 2 p.m. to Toland Avenue on reports of shots being fired. An ambulance also was dispatched to the scene. On arriving, officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back. According to Waterloo Police Sgt. Melissa Ludwig, the wound was self-inflicted.
The victim was transported to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.