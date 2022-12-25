 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who is sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Man shot in downtown Waterloo

  • 0
waterloo-shooting

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

WATERLOO – A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve downtown.

Waterloo Police were dispatched ar around 2 p.m. to Toland Avenue on reports of shots being fired. An ambulance also was dispatched to the scene. On arriving, officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back. According to Waterloo Police Sgt. Melissa Ludwig, the wound was self-inflicted.

The victim was transported to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Locals join Christmas Eve celebrations Saturday, Christmas Eve, in Bethlehem. The Mass took place with local religious leaders and Christians in the historic region, said to be where Jesus Christ was born.
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News