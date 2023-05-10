WATERLOO — One person was injured in a pair of overnight shootings in Waterloo late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Officers were called to an apparent gunfight on East Fourth Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots, and officers found 40 spend shell casings from 9 mm and .40-caliber weapons.

A parked car that had been in the line of fire had bullet holes to the hood and windshield, according to police.

Then at about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, residents called 911 to report shots in the area of 1306 W. Donald St. Officers found spend shell casings at the scene.

A short time later a 36-year-old man arrived at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room by private vehicle. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses said the man was outside when he was approached by three people who opened fire on him.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shootings were related, and the investigation continues.

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped