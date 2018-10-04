WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot by police in 2015 has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with the encounter.

Jovan Darnell Webb, 31, entered Alford pleas --- not admitting guilt but acknowledging he risked conviction if the case went to trial --- to misdemeanor assault on an officer, interference and carrying weapons on Sept. 20 in Black Hawk County District Court.

He was sentenced to a year in jail, suspended to a year of probation, for assault, and was fined $625 plus costs and surcharges for interference. Webb was granted a deferred judgment on the carrying weapons charge, which means the offense will come off his record if he completes probation.

Authorities alleged Webb almost hit a Waterloo police officer with his car after another officer attempted to stop him while he was pulling out of the New World bar parking lot around closing time in April 2015. Other officers fired at Webb’s vehicle, and Webb drove off and arrived at a nearby hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and an arm, according to court records.

Police said they found a .22-caliber revolver in Webb’s vehicle.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled the officers were justified in the shooting, and Webb filed an excessive force lawsuit. The civil suit had been put on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case, and Webb’s attorneys on Monday asked the court to resume the civil case.

