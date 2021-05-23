 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in downtown Waterloo early Sunday
breaking top story

Man shot and killed in downtown Waterloo early Sunday

WATERLOO — A man was shot and killed downtown early Sunday in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

Waterloo Police were called to the area of West Fourth and Jefferson streets at 12:15 a.m. for a different matter, a disorderly conduct complaint.

As officers were pulling up to the area they heard shots fired in the 300 block of West Fourth, where multiple bars are located. According to the police, numerous people started to run from the area. Officers found a male laying on the sidewalk on the east side of the road in the 300 block of West Fourth.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried lifesaving measures on him prior to the ambulance arriving. He was transported to UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Many people were in the area when the shooting occurred, police said. Officials are asking for witnesses to come forward and contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family. An autopsy will be completed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner in the near future.

