Man shot after forcing his way into Waterloo apartment

WATERLOO — One person was taken to the hospital after he allegedly broke into an apartment Tuesday morning and was shot.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. when the man forced his way into an apartment at 65 Conger St. A struggle broke out with people inside, and the man was shot in the backside, according to police.

The man fled and was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle, and people inside the apartment went to police to report the incident.

Police said the man is expected to survive, and the case remains under investigation.

