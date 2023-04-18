WATERLOO — A man serving time for a 2017 mugging has fled from a halfway house.

Dana Lee Scott Jr., 22, failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on Monday, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He had been serving prison time for a charge of second-degree robbery, and he was transferred to the facility March 16 for work release.

Scott is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 217 pounds.

He was convicted in an August 2017 incident where he and two others beat a Waterloo man and took $5 in cash from him.

