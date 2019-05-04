{{featured_button_text}}
410 Thompson Ave. Waterloo

The four-plex apartment complex where a man was found suffering from stab wounds Saturday, May 4, 2019, according to Waterloo Police.

 AMIE RIVERS amie.rivers@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO -- One man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after police say he was stabbed outside a Thompson Avenue apartment complex.

Waterloo Police were called to 410 Thompson Ave. at 4:25 p.m. Saturday for a person who was stabbed.

On arrival, they found one adult man outside suffering from serious and potentially life-threatening stab wounds.

The man, who was not named, was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Police say it doesn't appear to be a domestic assault and wouldn't say how or where the man was stabbed.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday evening.

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

