WATERLOO -- One man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after police say he was stabbed outside a Thompson Avenue apartment complex.
Waterloo Police were called to 410 Thompson Ave. at 4:25 p.m. Saturday for a person who was stabbed.
On arrival, they found one adult man outside suffering from serious and potentially life-threatening stab wounds.
You have free articles remaining.
The man, who was not named, was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
Police say it doesn't appear to be a domestic assault and wouldn't say how or where the man was stabbed.
No one had been arrested as of Saturday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.