WATERLOO — A Waterloo man convicted of having sex with a 13-year-old girl and giving her meth has been sentenced to more than a century in prison amid allegations he had planned to traffic her.
Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Jeremy Westendorf said 48-year-old Shaurome Orlando Taylor had provided the girl with meth on more than one occasion and had driven her around, showing her off to others.
A review of Taylor’s phone found he sent text messages describing her as a “fresh one” and saying “this girl is ready to work.”
“This was an intentional act by the defendant by which he was hoping to traffic this girl,” Westendorf said Monday during sentencing.
Judge David Odekirk sentenced Taylor to 99 years in prison for distributing meth to a minor added to 10 years for third-degree sexual abuse. That was consecutive to a five-year sentence for an unrelated meth possession charge for a total of 114 years behind bars.
Taylor will have to serve at least 10 years of the drug charge before parole and will be required to register as a sex offender and be under lifetime parole when he is released.
Defense attorney David Mullin had argued for a lesser sentence, noting the meth charge that Taylor was convicted of is almost identical to another statute for providing drugs to minors that carries only a 25-year sentence. He said the two different statutes allow prosecutors to decide a sentence and said the situation amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.
He said Taylor was a Marine Corps veteran of Operation Desert Storm, and his service resulted in disability. He said the girl had prior experience with sex and drugs and said the state’s case during the April 2018 trial had been thin with no DNA or medical evidence to support the allegations.
Taylor was arrested after the girl said Taylor had given her “Molly” — a street name for the drug commonly called MDMA and ecstasy — and had sex with her at his West Mullan Avenue apartment Feb. 26, 2016. The girl was later taken to a hospital where a urine test showed a high concentration of meth.
