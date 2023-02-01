Man sentenced to probation on stalking, burglary charges

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation for breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in July.

Under the sentence, Joseph Jack Roster, 39, will spend up to a year in the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility and will be on probation for two to five years after pleading to charges of second-degree burglary and stalking.

According to court records, Roster’s new upstairs neighbor called police on July 18 to report that he had offered to change the locks to her West Second Street apartment. But the landlord hadn’t authorized the lock swap, and the locks were keyed to match the lock on the common door to the building’s main entrance, meaning Roster would have had access to her apartment.

Then shortly after midnight on July 20 she called 911 after waking to the sound of someone moving around her living room while she was in the bedroom.

She told officers she found her living room window unlocked, and items on the desk under the window had been disturbed. There was blood in the area of the window, and a set of bells she had placed on her apartment door to alert her was missing.

Outside, police discovered an orange ladder leading up to her living room window leaning against the building.

Officers were unable to get Roster to come to his door, but they heard a set of bells jingling when they knocked.

Police obtained a search warrant and detained Roster. They noticed a cut to his leg and took a DNA sample to compare with blood from the window area.

Court records show Roster has a prior conviction for allegedly entering his estranged wife’s Elk Run Heights home in 2015. In that case, he allegedly entered through a window while a teen hired to house sit was sleeping and he removed a TV that he later pawned.

