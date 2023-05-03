WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of stealing medication from a Cedar Falls veterinarian’s office has been sentenced to probation.

Jordon Robert Tait, 31, pleaded to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of possession of alprazolam.

He waived in-count appearance and was sentenced to up to five years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation with one year in the residential correctional facility in an order filed April 12.

Authorities allege he removed alprazolam pills – used to calm cats and dogs – from the Cedar Valley Veterinary Center on State Street while his girlfriend was cleaning the office after hours in May and June 2022. He also went to the clinic after hours on his own.

The business alerted police in June when workers discovered a shortage during an audit.

The top 10 most popular dog breeds in America 1. French bulldogs 2. Labrador retrievers 3. Golden retrievers 4. Golden shepherds 5. Poodles 6. Bulldogs 7. Rottweilers 8. Beagles 9. Dachshunds 10. German shorthaired pointers