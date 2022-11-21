Man sentenced to prison on federal gun charge

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison on weapons charges he picked up while on supervised release for other weapons charges.

Authorities allege Dereon Equwan Davenport, also known as Dereon Galloway, 24, had been out of prison for about six months in July 2021 when police found a loaded .380-caliber Ruger LC pistol in his pants pocket during a traffic stop.

On Monday, Davenport was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison on his new charge felon in possession of a firearm and a consecutive year in prison for violating his supervised release on the old charge.

The old charge stems from a June 2018 traffic stop where police found marijuana and an unloaded Rohm revolver in the vehicle.