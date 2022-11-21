 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to prison on federal gun charge

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison on weapons charges he picked up while on supervised release for other weapons charges.

Authorities allege Dereon Equwan Davenport, also known as Dereon Galloway, 24, had been out of prison for about six months in July 2021 when police found a loaded .380-caliber Ruger LC pistol in his pants pocket during a traffic stop.

Dereon Equwan Davenport

Dereon Equwan Davenport: 

Waterloo man wanted in Illinois sentenced to prison for empty revolver

On Monday, Davenport was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison on his new charge felon in possession of a firearm and a consecutive year in prison for violating his supervised release on the old charge.

The old charge stems from a June 2018 traffic stop where police found marijuana and an unloaded Rohm revolver in the vehicle.

Community leaders and law enforcement officials address the topic of gun violence on June 1, 2022, following multiple weekend shootings.
