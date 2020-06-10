Man sentenced to prison in Wadena abduction, chase

WEST UNION – An Arlington man has been sentenced to prison for abducting an ex-girlfriend and attempting to run over sheriff’s deputies when they tried to rescue her.
Maxwell Richard Liebe, 21, apologized to his victim and her family when he was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison on May 11 in Fayette County District Court in West Union.
“They did not deserve the pain and fear my actions caused them,” Liebe wrote in a letter to the court. “I intend to learn from the mistakes I made. I will do everything possible to complete my sentence appropriately, with a goal of being a better person in the future.”
Liebe had been facing a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping and other charges. But he pleaded to a lesser charge of third-degree kidnapping, which drew a 10-year sentence, added to 25 years for first-degree burglary and one year for assault on a peace officer.
Stalking and eluding charges were dropped as part of the plea.
Authorities said Liebe was armed with a shotgun when he entered the woman’s home in Wadena and waited for her to return on Jan. 10. He then assaulted her, bound her with zip ties and removed her from the home.
When authorities discovered the woman was missing, they tracked her whereabouts using her cell phone and began chasing Liebe’s vehicle around Aurora. Liebe attempted to ram a sheriff’s office vehicle during the chase and drove at deputies who were setting up tire spikes, according to court records.
