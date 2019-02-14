TAMA – An Oregon man who pulled a shotgun on another man in a casino parking lot has been sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges.
Judge Linda Reade sentenced Harold Ray Amos, 40, of Coos Bay, who also has a Traer address, to eight years in prison during a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Amos will have to serve three years of supervised release following prison. He pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Authorities allege Amos is barred from handling firearms because of prior felony drug and domestic abuse.
On March 14, Amos was at the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel in Tama when he got in an argument with others. He and another person involved in the argument left the building, and Amos retrieved a shotgun from his pickup truck, according to prosecutors. He pointed the weapon at the other man, and took $400 in cash from him, according to court records.
TAMA – A Traer man has been charged in connection with a March shotgun robbery in the Meskwa…
Police were notified and discovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun in Amos’ truck.
Amos had been arrested on state robbery charges in connection with the incident, and he pleaded to assault while participating in a felony and was sentenced to up to five years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.