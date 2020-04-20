Man sentenced to prison in strip club rampage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sent to prison for allegedly shooting parked cars outside a strip club and leading University of Northern Iowa officers on a chase in November.

James Alan Wells, 68, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, interference while armed, carrying weapons, eluding, reckless use of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

On March 30, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison and taken to the Iowa Medical And Classification Center in Oakdale. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Charges of operating while intoxicated and assault on a peace officer were dismissed.

Authorities said Wells was at Porsche's Theater of the Arts on Airline Highway on Nov. 15 when he became upset that his debit card was declined, according to court records. He allegedly fired a revolver in the parking lot, striking three vehicles, and then drove off.

UNI police later noticed him speeding, leading to a chase that went down campus sidewalks before the fleeing car hit a curb and broke down.

