top story

Man sentenced to prison in store shooting

042022jr-gunfire-logan-1

Waterloo police investigated gunfire reported inside Logan Convenience Store, 735 Logan Ave., on April 20.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Memphis man has been sentenced to prison for opening fire at a clerk in a packed convenience store in April.

“This was a store full of customers and employees. This could have been a lot worse,” Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Brad Walz said Wednesday, arguing the sentence for Tony Cecil Orr Jr.

Tony Cecil Orr Jr

Orr

Orr was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for intimidation with a weapon. The charge has a five-year minimum before Orr will be eligible for parole. Judge David Staudt ordered that a five-year sentence for going armed be served concurrently.

During the hearing, Orr maintained his innocence.

“I didn’t commit the crime,” Orr told Staudt.

According to testimony during trial, Orr’s brother, Alante Amaechi, had an argument over the price of a lighter with a clerk at Logan Convenience Store. A few days later, on April 20, Amaechi returned and resumed arguing while Orr stood nearby wearing a mask.

Community leaders and law enforcement officials address the topic of gun violence on June 1, 2022, following multiple weekend shootings.

As the verbal battle continued, Orr pulled a handgun from his waist and began shooting. The clerk dived for cover and grabbed a revolver from behind the counter, and customers fled, hid in a walk-in cooler and the bathroom.

Bullet holes were just inches from where the employee was standing, but no injuries were reported.

Orr was arrested two weeks later after investigators searched a home where he had been staying and found clothing that matched what the gunman had been wearing as well as a firearm magazine with ammunition.

