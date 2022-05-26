Man sentenced to prison in shooting that prosecutors said amounted to attempted murder

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison on gun charges after prosecutors argued he was trying to kill people he shot at in 2021.

Dai'Sean Dupree Battles, 30, claimed he was shooting in self-defense but pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm – he was prohibited from handling guns because of a prior felony conviction – in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Under the sentence, Battles will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, District Court Judge C.J. Williams called Battles an “extreme danger to the community.”

Authorities said Battles was dropping off his girlfriend’s mother at an Ackermant Street home May 25, 2021, when his girlfriend became involved in an argument and physical altercation with Alexis Walker, who was also at the home.

Battles and his girlfriend left the home, and Walker left with Quinton Davis.

A short time later, Battles was driving on U.S. Highway 63 and crossing the downtown bridge when he pointed a 9mm Taurus G2 pistol out of his passenger-side window and fired at the vehicle carrying Walker and Davis, prosecutors said.

Walker was shot in the left chest and suffered a broken rib, and Davis suffered a gunshot wound to his left upper back. Both survived.

Battles claimed he was acting in self-defense, saying the other vehicle had been following him, and he fired after seeing someone leaning from the other vehicle, according to court records. During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, his attorney pushed for a prison sentence of no more than six years, saying his client had fired without aiming in an attempt to scare the others away.

Prosecutors disputed the self-defense claim and argued Battles’ actions amounted to attempted murder, a move that raised the sentence to 10 years – the statutory maximum for the weapons charge – although he wasn't charged with attempted murder.

Battles is also awaiting trial on state charges of intimidation with a weapon and willful injury in the shooting. That trial is tentatively scheduled for June in Black Hawk County District Court.

