Man sentenced to prison in shooting outside Waterloo nightclub

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for firing shots outside a nightclub in May.

Jaylon Jerrod Holmes, 23, on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

Police were called to gunfire outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., around 10:55 a.m. on May 30. No injuries were reported but officers found at least 22 spend shell casings in the area.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance videos that show Holmes firing randomly near the establishment’s front door, according to court records. Officers found spent 9 mm casings in the area where he was standing.

The prison sentence will run concurrent with probation revocation for a burglary charge in an unrelated 2018 case.