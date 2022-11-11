 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man sentenced to prison in shooting outside Waterloo nightclub

  • 0
Courts
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for firing shots outside a nightclub in May.

Jaylon Jerrod Holmes, 23, on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

Jaylon Jerrod Holmes

Jaylon Jerrod Holmes

Police were called to gunfire outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., around 10:55 a.m. on May 30. No injuries were reported but officers found at least 22 spend shell casings in the area.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance videos that show Holmes firing randomly near the establishment’s front door, according to court records. Officers found spent 9 mm casings in the area where he was standing.

The prison sentence will run concurrent with probation revocation for a burglary charge in an unrelated 2018 case.

People are also reading…

Press conference covering 19 federal firearm indictments in the Waterloo, Iowa, area on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Tonga region, tsunamis possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News