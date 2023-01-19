 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to prison in sex investigation

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with a girl.

Timothy James Roney, 52, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on two counts of lascivious acts with a child on Jan. 9 in Black Hawk County District Court. Following prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.

Roney pleaded to the charges as part of an agreement that dismissed a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities allege Roney had fondled a girl under age 12 in Evansdale in 2018.

Authorities were notified of the allegations in February 2020 and he was arrested in June 2020.

