WEST UNION – A former Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for beating a fellow resident at the Prairie View care facility in West Union.
Judge Margaret Lingreen on Monday sentenced Prestin Allen Misch, 28, to up to five years in prison for willful injury causing bodily injury in the March attack that sent one man to the hospital. A fine in the case was suspended, and the judge extended a restraining order keeping Misch from contacting his victim for five years.
Authorities said Misch, Tyson Eugene Leslie, 24, and Jose Israel Hernandez Jr., 25, entered the victim’s room at the center, held him down and repeated punched him. The victim was taken to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment.
Hernandez pleaded to assault with intent to inflict serious injury, a misdemeanor, and in July was sentenced to up to two years in prison to be served consecutive with a probation violation in a Linn County burglary case.
Leslie’s case was placed on hold pending a competency review.
A fourth person arrested in the attack, 18-year-old Brandi Destiny Marie Bailey, who was accused of accompanying the assailants to the room and then closing the door and leaving so the attack could take place, pleaded to misdemeanor assault in September. She was granted a deferred judgment, meaning the case will be removed from her record if she completes probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.