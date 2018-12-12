Try 1 month for 99¢

LAMONT -- A former Elkader man has been sentenced to prison for breaking in to a Lamont tavern in 2016.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies were sent to an alarm at the Alibi Bar on Bush Street around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 1, 2016, and found the back door had been damaged, and coolers were left open as if someone had been startled by the alarm and fled.

Deputies arrested Charles Ray Montes, 49, in November 2018 after DNA linked him to a mask found at the scene, according to court records. He pleaded to third-degree burglary as a habitual offender and on Friday was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison with a three-year mandatory minimum before parole.

The sentence will run concurrent with a Delaware County case where he was charged with breaking into the Fish Shack in Manchester in the summer of 2016; a Maquoketa case where he took $504 from a petty cash box while burglarizing Briggs Elementary School in November 2016; and a Clayton County conspiracy case where he was accused of collecting pseudoephedrine pills for a meth lab.

