Man sentenced to prison for shooting man in the neck
top story

Man sentenced to prison for shooting man in the neck

Jesse Lee Lax

Jesse Lee Lax: 

Charges upgraded in January neck shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced for shooting another man in the neck earlier this year.

Jesse Lee Lax, 35, had been charged with attempted murder in the January shooting at an apartment building that injured Charles Tate.

On Friday, Lax pleaded to a reduced charge of intimidation with a weapon as well as charges of willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Police said Lax went to a West Fifth Street apartment building on Jan. 20 to pick up his girlfriend. When he was told to leave the apartment, he went outside to his vehicle and then returned and fired a 9mm Taurus handgun, striking Tate in the neck.

Lax was disarmed in a scuffle that followed.

Paramedics to Tate to a hospital, and he survived the injury, according to police.

