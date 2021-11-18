Man sentenced to prison for shooting girlfriend in the face

WATERLOO – A man has been sentenced to prison for shooting his girlfriend in the face in Waterloo.

Judge Kellyann Lekar sentenced Skylar Dante Williams Rankin, 35, formerly of Des Moines, on Nov. 9 to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury. He will have to serve five years in prison before he is eligible for parole because a firearm was used in the offense.

He was also sentenced to a concurrent two years for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said Williams-Rankin was seated in his car when he pointed a handgun and shot into a passenger-side window, striking Eras Groves, who was outside, during an argument over a Facebook post at her Waterloo home on April 30.

Metal fragments and glass struck her face, damaging her cheek and an eye.

Williams initially denied he had gun during the dispute and told police investigators that Groves had broken the window with a hammer. He then changed his story to say the pistol was in a bag and accidentally discharged when he moved it.

He was found guilty during an August trial.

