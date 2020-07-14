Man sentenced to prison for meth in Waterloo traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A man who allegedly had a role in distributing more than 750 grams of meth has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.

Fredy Juan Morales-Alvarez, 33, a citizen of Michoaćan, Mexico, who was living in Waterloo, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison on Monday after pleading to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Authorities said Morales was involved in meth between the fall of 2013 and December 2013. He was stopped in Waterloo on Dec. 17, 2013, and police found 55 grams of meth. Officers then searched his home and found another 122 grams of meth in a safe, a digital scale and $6,540 in cash.

Morales, who later moved to Minnesota, was indicted in March 2014 and remained at large until 2019 when he was caught picking up a package with 120 grams of meth in Melrose, Minn. Authorities searched his Minnesota residence and found another 233 grams of meth, according to court records.

He pleaded to the federal charges for the Waterloo case in February 2020.