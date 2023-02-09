WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a house with a small child and guns has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Darren James Ackerman, 39, to up to 15 years in federal prison on charges of felon in possession of firearms on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following the prison time, Ackerman will be on supervised release for five years.

According to court records, Ackerman had assaulted a woman at their Reed Street home on Oct. 25, 2020 and she fled and called police. A 1-year-old girl was also at the home. When Ackerman didn’t respond to phone calls or come to the door, officers forced their way inside.

They found Ackerman at the bottom of the basement steps holding the girl. He surrendered, and officers found he was also carrying a syringe loaded with methamphetamine and $1,100 in cash, records state.

A search of the home also turned up stolen firearms, including a .22-caliber Harrington and Richardson 852 Fieldsman rifle, a .30-caliber Winchester M-1 carbine, a .350-caliber Anderson AM-15 rifle and a 16-gauge Diamond Arms shotgun.

Ackerman is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior theft, burglary and drug convictions between 2002 and 2020, records state.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases