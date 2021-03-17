Man sentenced to prison for gun found in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for bragging on social media about having a gun while he was awaiting trial for a 2017 shooting.

Rajih Rafee Donley, 33, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and three months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

Authorities allege Donley was out on bond for a May 4, 2017, incident in which Ornandes Bennett was shot in the stomach. In October 2018, Donley allegedly posted a SnapChat video showing off a 9 mm Taurus Millennium pistol with a laser site, in which he removed the magazine to show it was loaded with a round into the chamber, court records state.

The following day, Waterloo police pulled over Donley’s girlfriend. They found a loaded Taurus pistol with a laser site in a plastic bag, records state. Donley’s fingerprints were on the bag, according to court records.

In September 2019, Donley was sentenced to 15 years in prison in state court for charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed, and felon in possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting.

