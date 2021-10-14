Man sentenced to prison for gun found following chase, crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to prison on firearm charges in a string of gun crimes that ended when he was caught with a pistol following a chase and crash in Waterloo in 2020.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Wonyae Malik Black, 24, to six years and six months in prison during a Tuesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Black was armed with a firearm when he kicked in the door to a home on March 3, 2020, threatened a woman and then fled with a video game console and a laundry basket from her home.

Then on June 2, 2020, his fingerprint was found on a round of ammunition in a handgun magazine discovered at the scene of a Waterloo shooting, according to court records.

Waterloo police attempted to stop Black for a traffic violation on June 8, 2020. He drove off and crashed into another occupied vehicle on East Mullan Avenue, and both cars slammed into a tree.

The tree fell on two parked cars, and Black attempted to run from the scene. Officers caught him as he was preparing to climb a fence, and police found a fanny pack with marijuana and a 9mm Glock pistol loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, authorities said.

