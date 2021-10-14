 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for gun found following chase, crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to prison on firearm charges in a string of gun crimes that ended when he was caught with a pistol following a chase and crash in Waterloo in 2020.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Wonyae Malik Black, 24, to six years and six months in prison during a Tuesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Wonyae Malik Black

Wonyae Malik Black: 

Federal charges sought in Waterloo chase and crash

Authorities allege Black was armed with a firearm when he kicked in the door to a home on March 3, 2020, threatened a woman and then fled with a video game console and a laundry basket from her home.

Then on June 2, 2020, his fingerprint was found on a round of ammunition in a handgun magazine discovered at the scene of a Waterloo shooting, according to court records.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald discusses efforts to fight violent crime. Press conference covering 19 federal firearm indictments in the Waterloo, Iowa, area on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Waterloo police attempted to stop Black for a traffic violation on June 8, 2020. He drove off and crashed into another occupied vehicle on East Mullan Avenue, and both cars slammed into a tree.

The tree fell on two parked cars, and Black attempted to run from the scene. Officers caught him as he was preparing to climb a fence, and police found a fanny pack with marijuana and a 9mm Glock pistol loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, authorities said.

